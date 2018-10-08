FLIR launches new system for surveillance drones

(Reuters) - FLIR Systems Inc on Monday launched a vehicle-mounted case, that holds several tiny surveillance drones to help soldiers and first responders to gauge their surroundings without exiting vehicles.

The Black Hornet Vehicle Reconnaisssance System, designed for military and government agencies, can be mounted to the outside of a vehicle, the company said.

FLIR Systems, which also makes infrared cameras and thermal imaging systems, launched the nano Black Hornet 3 drones earlier this year.