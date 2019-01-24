Business News
FLIR Systems wins $39.6 million nano drone order from U.S. Army

(Reuters) - U.S. defense contractor FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR.O) said on Thursday it had got a $39.6 million order for delivering nano drones to the U.S. Army.

The tiny surveillance drones, over six inches in length and with a flight time of up to 25 minutes, can be deployed by soldiers on the ground to identify threats beyond the line of sight, helping minimize collateral damage.

The contract is a significant milestone with the operational large-scale deployment of the drones for use by the U.S. Army, FLIR Chief Executive Officer Jim Cannon said.

The Black Hornet personal reconnaissance system drones have a range of 1.2 miles and will see deliveries begin in early 2019, the company said.

