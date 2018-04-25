FLIR Systems to pay $30 million to settle U.S. allegations: State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - FLIR Systems Inc will pay $30 million to settle government allegations it violated a U.S. law restricting military-related exports, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday.

FLIR Systems, which makes infrared cameras and thermal imaging systems, allegedly violated the Arms Export Control Act by transferring defense items to dual national employees of Iran, Iraq, Lebanon and Cuba, which are restricted from receiving U.S. arms exports, the department said in a statement.

Under the terms of the four-year consent agreement Oregon-based FLIR Systems will pay a civil penalty of $30 million, conduct two external audits and improve its compliance program, the statement said.

“We accept responsibility for our actions leading to these penalties,” FLIR Systems Chief Executive Officer James Cannon said in a statement, adding that the company is “fully committed to complying with U.S. export control laws.”