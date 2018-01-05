FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 5, 2018 / 8:33 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

FEMA signs pact with 28 reinsurers to take on $1.46 billion in flood risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has transferred $1.46 billion of risk from its flood insurance program to 28 private reinsurers for 2018, the agency said on Friday.

FEMA, which paid $235 million for the coverage, said the reinsurance agreement covers 18.6 percent of National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) losses of between $4 billion and $6 billion and 54.3 percent of losses between $6 billion and $8 billion, FEMA said.

Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

