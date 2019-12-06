U.S.
December 6, 2019 / 9:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

"All clear" given at Patrick Air Force Base in Florida after bomb threat

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An “all clear” signal was given at Patrick Air Force Base in Florida on Friday an hour after a bomb threat forced authorities to evacuate the area, the base said in a tweet.

“There is no credible threat to the area at this time,” the air force base said.

The threat came hours after four people were killed and eight injured in a shooting at the Naval Air Station Pensacola. A member of the Saudi Air Force visiting the United States for military training was the suspected shooter.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; Editing by Leslie Adler and Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below