'Design errors' faulted in Florida bridge that collapsed: agency

Firefighters spray water on debris from a collapsed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in Miami, Florida, U.S., March 16, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday that “design errors” were found in a bridge that collapsed in March at Florida International University, killing six and injuring eight.

The board’s investigative update said errors were in the design of part of the Miami span and that resulted in an overestimation of the capacity of a critical section. The NTSB also said concrete and steel specimens tested met the project’s build plans minimum requirements. The board also said cracking observed prior to the collapse and previously disclosed “is consistent with those errors.”