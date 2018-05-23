FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2018 / 4:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

NTSB probing cracks in Florida bridge collapse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday it is probing cracks in a deadly pedestrian bridge collapse in Florida and plans additional testing as it works to determine the cause, according to a preliminary report.

The Miami bridge collapse at Florida International University killed one bridge worker and five in vehicles. The NTSB said it is evaluating the bridge design, construction process, and the construction materials and the emergence of cracks in several areas of the bridge.

The school said in March that engineers and state and university officials had met hours before the new bridge collapsed but concluded a crack in the structure was not a safety concerns.

Reporting by David Shepardson

