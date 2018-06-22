FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2018 / 9:04 AM / in 2 hours

Thirty-three children fall ill at Florida summer camp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Thirty-three children and three adults were taken to hospital after falling ill at a summer camp in central Florida, the local fire department said on Friday.

Some of those affected complained of headaches and vomited and one person passed out, CBS News reported, citing Highlands County Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor.

The cause of the illness was unknown and the local health department was investigating the incident, the Highlands County Fire and Rescue said on Twitter.

“None appear to be serious,” the fire department tweeted.

Emergency crews responded to the “mass casualty incident” at the Clover Leaf 4H camp on Thursday evening in Lake Placid, Florida, the department said.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Alison Williams

