Seven killed in fiery crash on Florida interstate: fire officials

(Reuters) - Seven people were killed and at least seven injured in a fiery crash on an interstate highway in northern Florida on Thursday, fire officials said.

The crash on I-75 outside Gainesville at about 3:45 p.m. involved two tractor trailers and two passenger vehicles, media reports said, citing the Florida Highway Patrol.

Seven fatalities were confirmed late on Thursday after initial reports that six people were killed.

Eight people were transported from the scene, with several suffering critical injuries. One of those died later, a Florida Highway Patrol spokesman told WCTV and other media.

The Alachua County Fire Rescue department posted a photograph on Facebook showing flames engulfing a truck with a vehicle underneath it.

Some 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled from the crash. A rescue team and a helicopter searched for possible victims in the woods next to the highway, the department said.

The wreck closed the interstate in both directions for several hours, according to Florida media reports.