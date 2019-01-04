Six killed in fiery crash on Florida interstate: fire officials

(Reuters) - Six people were killed and at least eight people injured in a fiery crash on an interstate highway in northern Florida on Thursday, fire officials said.

The crash on I-75 outside of Gainesville at about 3:45 p.m. involved two tractor trailers and a passenger van, CBS affiliate WGFL in Gainesville reported, citing the Florida Highway Patrol.

Six fatalities were confirmed and eight people were transported from the scene with multiple patients suffering critical injuries, the Alachua County Fire Rescue department said on Facebook.

The department posted a photograph showing flames engulfing a truck with a vehicle underneath it.

Some 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled from the crash. A rescue team and a helicopter searched for possible victims in the woods next to the highway, the department said.

The wreck closed the interstate in both directions for several hours, according to Florida media reports.