Police wound gunman who opened fire at Trump golf resort

(Reuters) - Miami police wounded a gunman who opened fire early on Friday in the lobby of the Trump National Doral Golf Club, a resort owned by Donald Trump, after shouting remarks against the U.S. president, police said.

The man lowered a flag that was flying outside the club, went into the lobby at about 1:30 a.m. EDT (0530 GMT) and draped it over the counter. He then pointed a gun at people in the lobby, fired at the ceiling and a chandelier and waited to attack responding police, Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez said.

The man “was trying to lure our officers ... into this gunfight. He did succeed, and he did lose. That’s the bottom line,” Perez said at a news briefing.

The gunman, identified as Jonathan Oddi, 42, of Doral, was shouting anti-Trump remarks during the incident, Perez said.

Police shot him multiple times in the legs and took him into custody, and the man was in hospital in stable condition.

A Doral police officer suffered a broken arm that was not related to gunfire. Police have not said what kind of weapon the gunman had.

Authorities are trying to find out how Oddi gained entry to the 800-acre (323-hectare) Doral golf club in the early morning hours.

Perez said police had sealed off Oddi’s home and were waiting for a warrant to search it. Authorities also have video of the shooting, he said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident because police were involved. Miami-Dade officers are also investigating, and federal agencies, including the U.S. Secret Service, also responded.

Trump National Doral Golf Club is home to four championship golf courses. Trump bought the property for $150 million in 2012.