May 18, 2018 / 7:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

Shots fired at Trump's golf resort in Doral, Florida: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shots were fired and a suspect was taken into custody at Trump National Doral Golf Club, a resort owned by President Donald Trump, early on Friday morning, police said.

No victims were reported, the Doral Police Department said on Twitter.

Trump National Doral Golf Club, an 800-acre resort outside of Miami, is home to four championship golf courses, including the Blue Monster, which plays host to a PGA Tour event each year. Trump bought the property for $150 million in 2012.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Hugh Lawson

