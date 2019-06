FILE PHOTO - Then-Broward County Sheriff's Deputy Scot Peterson, who was assigned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the February 14, 2018 shooting, is seen in this still image captured from the school surveillance video released by Broward County Sheriff's Office in Florida, U.S. on March 15, 2018. Broward County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - A former Florida sheriff’s deputy was arrested on Tuesday on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from his response during the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the county sheriff said in a statement.

Scot Peterson, who was taken into custody, faces 11 criminal charges, including child neglect, culpable negligence and perjury, Broward State Attorney Mike Satz said in a statement.