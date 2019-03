Smoke rises as a fire breaks out at an electrical substation in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S., March 26, 2019 in this photo taken from social media. MIKE RUCH via REUTERS

(Reuters) - A fire at an electrical substation plunged most of the city of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, into darkness on Tuesday night, a spokesman for the local power company, Florida Power & Light, said.

The spokesman, Sebastian Manrique, said more than 33,000 of the utility’s customers were without power following the incident. Florida Power & Light is a subsidiary of NextEra Energy, Inc.