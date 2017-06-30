FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Two workers killed, four injured at Tampa-area power plant
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 30, 2017 / 5:49 AM / 2 months ago

Two workers killed, four injured at Tampa-area power plant

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two workers were killed and four injured in a mishap while they were performing routine maintenance on a tank at a Tampa-area coal power plant on Thursday, rescue and company officials said.

The workers were carrying out maintenance on a tank containing slag, a byproduct of coal, when the incident occurred at Tampa Electric's Big Bend Power Station in Apollo Beach, Tampa Electric and Emera Company spokeswoman Cherie Jacobs told a news conference.

"The details on how this happened, we don't know," she said.

Rescue workers received a call at about 4:20 p.m. local time about a possible explosion at the plant. They found two workers dead and four injured when they arrived, said Corey Dierdorff, a spokesman for Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

The injured workers were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, he said.

"They would be categorized as very severe," he said, according to the New York Times.

Coal produces slag when it burns, which falls into a water tank at the plant where it cools and crystallizes. The substance is then recycled to be used for sandblasting and roofing industries, Jacobs said.

The dead workers were covered in slag, which can reach temperatures higher than 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit (538 degrees Celsius), authorities told the New York Times.

Power service was not interrupted and all other workers were accounted for, Jacobs said.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Paul Tait

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.