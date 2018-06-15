Florida roller coaster derails, dropping two riders to ground

(Reuters) - Two roller coaster riders fell 34 feet (10 m) to the ground when their car derailed on the Daytona Beach, Florida, boardwalk on Thursday, the fire department said.

The condition of the riders that fell was unknown, and calls to the Halifax Health hospital, where they were taken for treatment, were not immediately returned.

Six of 10 riders on the three-car “Sand Blaster” roller coaster were taken to the hospital after the incident which began at about 8:30 p.m. local time, the Daytona Beach Fire Department said in a statement on Friday.

The two people who fell had been in a car that derailed and was left dangling in the air, the fire department said.

It was not immediately clear whether the ejected riders were wearing safety belts.

Two other people in the same car were rescued by firefighters who created a pulley system to lower them to the ground, the statement said.

Local media reports said they were dangling for half an hour, held in place by seat belts, before being rescued.

A second car that was partially derailed was carrying four riders. The third car stayed on the tracks.

According to the Roller Coaster Data Base, the Sand Blaster was built in 1975 and had been at several amusement parks before it opened in Daytona Beach in 2013. The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported that the ride was purchased by a Daytona Beach operator from a closed amusement park in Delaware in 2012.

The Sand Blaster ride does not include an inversion, during which riders are turned upside-down, according to the data base.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Affairs, the agency that regulates amusement park rides in the state, did not immediately respond to emails and calls seeking comment.