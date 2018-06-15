Two fall to ground when roller-coaster car derails in Florida, fire department says

(Reuters) - Two roller-coaster riders fell 34 feet (10 m) to the ground when their car derailed on the Daytona Beach, Florida, boardwalk on Thursday, the fire department said.

The condition of the riders who fell was unknown. A total of six people were sent to the hospital with injuries, the Daytona Beach Fire Department said on Twitter.

The department tweeted it rescued 10 people and that, at one point, firefighters were working to rescue two riders who were in a dangling car.

The car derailed at about 8:30 p.m. local time, local media reported.