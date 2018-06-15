FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
U.S.
June 15, 2018 / 6:54 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Two fall to ground when roller-coaster car derails in Florida, fire department says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two roller-coaster riders fell 34 feet (10 m) to the ground when their car derailed on the Daytona Beach, Florida, boardwalk on Thursday, the fire department said.

The condition of the riders who fell was unknown. A total of six people were sent to the hospital with injuries, the Daytona Beach Fire Department said on Twitter.

The department tweeted it rescued 10 people and that, at one point, firefighters were working to rescue two riders who were in a dangling car.

The car derailed at about 8:30 p.m. local time, local media reported.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.