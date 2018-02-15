FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
U.S.
February 15, 2018 / 3:52 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

U.S. attorney general pledges 'going to take action' after Florida shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Thursday pledged the Justice Department would work to vigorously enforce federal gun and violent-crime laws and preventively identify potential mass shooters, as the country reeled from a Florida school shooting that killed 17 people.

“It cannot be denied that something dangerous and unhealthy is happening and we are, once again, watching the images of our children — terrified — streaming from their school with their hands above their heads,” the top U.S. law enforcement officer told a meeting of sheriffs. “We are going to take action. We must reverse these trends.”

Reporting by Lisa LambertEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.