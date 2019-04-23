Florida high school, scene of massacre, wins prize to help fund senior prom

FILE PHOTO: Students arrive for the the first day of classes at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, U.S. August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper/File Photo

(Reuters) - Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, scene of one of the country’s worst mass shootings, has won the $150,000 grand prize in a national contest sponsored by a popular clothing line to fund entertainment at the school’s senior prom.

Hollister, which is owned by Abercrombie & Fitch Co, said on Tuesday that the Parkland, Florida, school has won its Prom X Hollister Contest. The prize money can be spent on booking a musical artist for its prom, according to the contest’s rules.

Stoneman Douglas, whose prom is scheduled for May 11, made national headlines on Feb. 14, 2018, when a gunman fatally shot 17 students and staff at the high school.

Stoneman Douglas garnered more than a quarter of all votes cast for the top 10 high schools nominated for this year’s contest, Abercrombie & Fitch said in an email.

“We could not think of a more deserving school to win our inaugural prom contest,” the company said. “The response from the Parkland community and its supporters was incredible.”

The Broward County School Board was to consider accepting the prize at a meeting scheduled earlier on Tuesday. A spokesperson for the county’s public schools did not immediately return a request for comment.