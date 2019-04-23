Parkland high school, scene of 2018 massacre, wins prize for its prom

FILE PHOTO: Students arrive for the the first day of classes at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, U.S. August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper/File Photo

(Reuters) - Florida’s Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School, scene of one of the country’s worst mass shootings, will receive a $150,000 boost to its prom this year as the winner of contest sponsored by a popular clothing line, a local newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The Parkland, Florida high school, whose prom is scheduled for May 11, was the winner of this year’s Prom X Hollister Contest grand prize, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel said.

The contest prize, sponsored by Hollister, a brand of fashions popular with teenagers, will enable the school to hire high-priced talent for its prom, which is to take place in Fort Lauderdale, the newspaper said, citing a company representative.

Hollister is owned by Abercrombie & Fitch Co, which did not immediately reply to a request for confirmation.

The Broward County School Board is set to consider the prize at a meeting scheduled for later on Tuesday.

The school was the scene of one of the country’s worst school shootings on Feb. 14, 2018, when a gunman fatally shot 17 students and staff.