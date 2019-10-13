Police investigate reports of shooting at Florida shopping mall

(Reuters) - Police in Boca Raton, Florida were dispatched to a shopping mall on Saturday to investigate reports of a shooting there, police said.

Officers of the Boca Raton police department were on the scene of the Town Center Mall and “conducting an active search of the area,” police said in a Twitter alert, adding that members of the public should avoid the vicinity.

It was not immediately known whether gunshots had actually been fired at the mall.