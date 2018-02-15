FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 2:14 PM / in 18 hours

Trump to make national address after Florida school shooting: spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will make a national address at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, a White House spokeswoman said, about a massacre at a Florida high school on Wednesday in which a 19-year-old gunman killed 17 people in one of the country’s deadliest school shootings.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump wrote in a Twitter post: “So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior. Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!”

Reporting by Makini BriceEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

