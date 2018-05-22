FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2018 / 6:34 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Florida police respond to suspected active shooter: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Police in Panama City, Florida, said on Tuesday they were responding to a suspected active shooter in an apartment complex.

Local media reported a large police presence at the complex. Bay County Sheriff’s Office and Panama City Police Department responded to the scene, sheriff’s spokeswoman Ruth Corley said in a phone interview.

Local media footage showed several officers with weapons drawn taking cover behind cars. What sounded like gunshots could be heard as a local television reporter conducted a live interview with a witness who said he had heard gunfire.

Panama City is located on Florida’s panhandle about 80 miles (129 km) west of Tallahassee.

Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales in Chicago; Editing by Scott Malone and Marguerita Choy

