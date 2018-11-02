Four wounded, shooter dead at Florida yoga studio: local media

(Reuters) - A man shot and killed himself on Friday evening after wounding at least four people at a Tallahassee, Florida yoga studio, local media reported, citing city authorities.

The state of injuries of the wounded was unclear, City Manager Reese Goad told the Tallahassee Democrat newspaper.

Tallahassee Police Department Officer Damon Miller confirmed there had been an incident at the Hot Yoga studio on Thomasville Road but said he was unable to provide further details.

Five patients had been taken to the hospital, said Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare spokeswoman Danielle Buchanan. She did not know the condition of the patients, the newspaper reported.

A witness at a nearby bar said people entered the bar seeking assistance and saying that a man had been inside the Hot Yoga Studio acting strange. He had then begun shooting during a class, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

A man with blood on his head told patrons he tried to stop the shooter but was pistol-whipped before the shooter then shot himself, the newspaper reported.