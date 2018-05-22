Shooter in Panama City, Florida, killed: local TV

(Reuters) - A man firing a gun who barricaded himself inside a Panama City, Florida, apartment complex on Tuesday has been killed, WMBB-TV reported on its website.

People are seen crouching as live fire rounds are shot in Panama City, Florida, U.S., in this still image obtained May 22, 2018 from social media video. FACEBOOK / GERALDINE RINALDI /via REUTERS

The suspect, Kevin Holroyd, 49, was wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Walton County, the Sheriff’s Office in Bay County said on Facebook. Walton County is west of Bay County, which includes Panama City.

Panama City spokeswoman Caitlin Lawrence confirmed that Holroyd was dead but did not give details.

The homicide victim, 30-year-old Clinton Street, died from multiple gunshot wounds before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Walton County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Corey Dobridnia said in a phone interview.

People are seen crouching as live fire rounds are shot in Panama City, Florida, U.S., in this still image obtained May 22, 2018 from social media video. FACEBOOK / GERALDINE RINALDI /via REUTERS

The shooting death and active shooter incident were related, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.

Officials had been engaged in a standoff with Holroyd, who fired at authorities, Bay County Sheriff’s Office said.

An emergency worker was grazed by a bullet, Bay County Sheriff’s Office said. The injury was minor, Panama City spokeswoman Caitlin Lawrence said in a phone interview.

Panama City is located on Florida’s panhandle about 80 miles (129 km) west of Tallahassee.