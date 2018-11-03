Two dead, four wounded after Florida yoga studio shooting: police

(Reuters) - A gunman killed one person and wounded four people before he killed himself on Friday at a yoga studio in Tallahassee, Florida’s capital, police said.

Police received a call at 5.37 p.m. (2137 GMT) of a shooting at the Hot Yoga Tallahassee studio and found multiple gunshot victims when they arrived at the small shopping center where it is located, city Police Chief Michael DeLeo told reporters. The four wounded were in critical condition at local hospitals, DeLeo said.

“The suspect is deceased and one victim has passed away at the hospital,” he told reporters.

The gunman appeared to have acted alone and there was no immediate threat to the Tallahassee community, DeLeo said. He gave no motive for the attack or details about the shooter.

“All evidence points to a single actor who has stayed on scene and is deceased at this time so there is no additional threat to the public,” DeLeo said.

Alex Redding, a patron at a nearby bar, said people came inside seeking assistance, saying a man had been acting strangely inside the Hot Yoga studio and then began shooting during a class, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

Redding said a man with blood on his head told bar patrons he tried to stop the shooter but was pistol-whipped before the shooter turned the gun on himself, the newspaper reported.

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, the Democratic nominee for state governor, said he had halted campaigning to return to the city.

“I’m deeply appreciative of law enforcement’s quick response to the shooting at the yoga facility in Tallahassee today. No act of gun violence is acceptable. I’m in close communication with law enforcement officials and will be returning to Tallahassee tonight,” Gillum tweeted.