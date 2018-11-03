Two dead in Florida yoga studio shooting, including gunman; six injured

(Reuters) - A gunman shot dead one person and wounded six people before killing himself on Friday at a yoga studio in Tallahassee, Florida, police and authorities said.

Police received a call at 5.37 p.m. of multiple victims from the shooting during a class at the Hot Yoga Tallahassee studio, city Police Chief Michael DeLeo told reporters.

“The suspect is deceased and one victim has passed away at the hospital,” DeLeo told reporters.

One of the wounded is in critical condition and three are serious, said Danielle Buchanan, spokeswoman for Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.

The gunman appeared to have acted alone and there was no immediate threat to the Tallahassee community, DeLeo said. He gave no motive for the attack or details about the shooter.

“All evidence points to a single actor who has stayed on scene and is deceased at this time so there is no additional threat to the public,” DeLeo said.

City Commissioner Scott Maddox was among officials who went to the incident.

“In my public service career, I have had to be on some bad scenes. This is the worst. Please pray,” Maddox posted on Facebook.

Alex Redding, a patron at a nearby bar, said people came inside seeking assistance, saying a man had been acting strangely inside the Hot Yoga studio and then began shooting during the class, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

Redding said a man with blood on his head told bar patrons he tried to stop the shooter but was pistol-whipped, before the shooter turned the gun on himself, the newspaper reported.

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, the Democratic nominee for state governor, said he had halted campaigning to return to the city.

“No act of gun violence is acceptable. I’m in close communication with law enforcement officials and will be returning to Tallahassee tonight,” Gillum tweeted.