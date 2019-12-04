George Zimmerman, who fatally shot Trayvon Martin, sues Martin family in Florida

MIAMI (Reuters) - George Zimmerman, who was acquitted of murder after fatally shooting unarmed black teen Trayvon Martin in a 2012 case that drew attention across the United States, sued Martin’s family and lawyers on Wednesday, claiming they used a fake witness to incriminate him.

Zimmerman is seeking at least $100 million in damages from Martin’s parents, state prosecutors and two women, who are accused in a Polk County, Florida, lawsuit of helping provide false statements to investigators and during the trial, according to court papers.

On Feb. 26, 2012, Zimmerman, who was then a neighborhood watch captain in a gated community in Sanford, Florida, fatally shot Martin after a trip to a convenience store to buy snacks. The incident helped spark the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Zimmerman was arrested and charged. During the 2013 trial, prosecutors argued Zimmerman profiled, pursued and confronted the black youth. Zimmerman claimed he shot Martin in self defense. He was found not guilty by a jury.