Flutter says considering listing for U.S. business Fanduel

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Betting group Flutter is considering a possible listing of its U.S. Fanduel business, the Irish company said on Saturday.

“Flutter regularly evaluates its organisational and capital structure to assess how best to position itself to deliver upon the Group’s strategy,” Flutter said in a statement.

“Options including the listing in the US of a small shareholding in FanDuel are being considered but no decision has been made at this time,” it said.