Flutter's coronavirus profit warning hammers gambling stocks

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Paddy Power Betfair parent Flutter Entertainment FLTRF.I forecast a big hit to earnings if the coronavirus continues to shut sports down, hammering shares across a gambling sector reliant on event fixtures for punters to bet on.

Flutter estimated on Monday that in a scenario where sports fixture restrictions remained in place until the end of August, but horse racing continues without spectators, it would take a 90 to 110 million pound ($111 million-$136 million) hit to full-year earnings.

If horse racing is canceled in Australia, Britain and Ireland and its shops closed, the gambling group estimated that this would additionally reduce earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) by around 30 million pounds incrementally per month.

Flutter’s London-listed shares (FLTRF.L) plunged 21% by 0905 GMT, dragging rivals William Hill (WMH.L) 29% lower and Ladbrokes-owner GVC (GVC.L) down 22%.

Flutter generated around 78% of its revenue through bets placed on global sporting events last year.

Sports now account for roughly half of William Hill’s revenue after it closed 700 of its UK high street betting shops in 2019 over a government crackdown on slot machines. They also made up around half of GVC’s overall net gaming revenue.

Flutter’s EBITDA in 2019, excluding its investment in the United States, was 426 million pounds. It said on Monday that prior to the raft of sporting cancellations, trading so far this year had been running ahead of expectations.

UNPRECEDENTED CHALLENGE

Major sports events canceled or suspended due to the virus include elite soccer competitions such as the English Premier League and Champions League, as well as golf’s first major of the year, the Masters, all big events for bookmakers.

Exceptions include some Australian sports - where Flutter operates under the Sportsbet brand - and British, Australian and Irish horse racing. Britain’s annual Cheltenham racing festival - a major event for Paddy Power Betfair - went ahead without restrictions last week.

Bookmakers are already under pressure from rising taxes in major markets and the crackdown in Britain which includes the use of credit cards for online betting. They have responded with a push into the U.S. market where rules have been relaxed.

Flutter agreed in October to buy Poker Stars operator Stars Group Inc (TSG) TSGI.TO in a $6 billion share deal set to create the world’s largest online betting and gambling company by revenue upon its expected completion in the second or third quarter of 2020. [nL5N26N10R]

“The challenge currently facing our business and the industry more widely is unprecedented in modern times,” Flutter Chief Executive Peter Jackson said in a statement.

The Dublin-based group said in its profit warning that it retained a strong balance sheet with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.7 times at the end of 2019, well below its covenant level of 3.5 times earnings and that it will continue to explore ways to mitigate the impact of cancellations.

($1 = 0.8095 pounds)