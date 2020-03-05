UK ready to support regional airports after Flybe collapse: minister

FILE PHOTO: A Flybe plane takes off from Manchester Airport in Manchester, Britain January 13 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain “stands ready” to support regional airports after the collapse of airline Flybe on Thursday, Kelly Tolhurst, a junior minister with responsibility for aviation, told parliament.

“We recognise the impact that this will have on UK airports particularly those which have large-scale Flybe operations. Government stands ready to support this sector,” she said.

“We are urgently working with industry to identify opportunities to fill routes,” she added.

While she expressed sympathy for employees and passengers affected by the collapse, she said that in a competitive market, companies do fail and it was not the role of government to prop them up.