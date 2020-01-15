EU ready to discuss with UK state aid for Flybe airline

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Wednesday it was willing to discuss with Britain its rescue of regional airline Flybe, noting that any state aid should be designed to avoid the distortion of competition and a level playing field.

“As with all member states we stand ready to discuss with the UK the compatibility and proposed public measures with the EU state aid rules,” Arianna Podesta, a spokeswoman for the European Union’s executive told a news conference.

“In general ... any state aid intervention needs to be designed so that competition is not distorted and a level playing field is maintained.”

She made no further comment on the agreement to raise new funds for Flybe that was announced on Tuesday.