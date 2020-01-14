UK government to consider cutting air passenger tax to help Flybe: media

FILE PHOTO: A Flybe plane takes off from Manchester Airport in Manchester, Britain January 13 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain could cut air passenger taxes on domestic flights to help rescue struggling regional UK airline Flybe, UK media report on Tuesday.

Finance minister Sajid Javid will meet later with representatives from the Department for Transport (DfT) to discuss the tax and a possible deferring of Flybe’s bill, reports the BBC.

A possible deal could allow Flybe to defer a payment of more than 100 million pounds ($130 million)for three years, according to Sky News.

Flybe’s flights appeared to be operating as normal on Tuesday, a day after news reports emerged suggesting it needed to raise new funds to help it survive.

The DfT declined to comment on the story, while Flybe and the finance department could not immediately be reached for comment.