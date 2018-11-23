Flybe says in talks with Virgin Atlantic for possible sale

A Virgin Atlantic Airbus A330-300 plane arrives at Liverpool John Lennon Airport in Liverpool northern England, May 19 , 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

(Reuters) - British regional airline Flybe Group Plc (FLYB.L) said on Friday Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd was one of the parties it was in discussions with, as part of a formal sale process announced earlier this month.

Flybe said on Nov. 13 it was in talks with potential buyers, as it grapples with higher fuel costs, lower demand and a weak British pound.

Shares of Flybe rose 48.5 percent to 14.4 pence on Friday after Sky News reported that Virgin Atlantic, founded by Richard Branson, was in talks about a takeover bid for Flybe.