Business News
November 23, 2018 / 11:58 AM / Updated 12 minutes ago

Flybe says in talks with Virgin Atlantic for possible sale

1 Min Read

A Virgin Atlantic Airbus A330-300 plane arrives at Liverpool John Lennon Airport in Liverpool northern England, May 19 , 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

(Reuters) - British regional airline Flybe Group Plc (FLYB.L) said on Friday Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd was one of the parties it was in discussions with, as part of a formal sale process announced earlier this month.

Flybe said on Nov. 13 it was in talks with potential buyers, as it grapples with higher fuel costs, lower demand and a weak British pound.

Shares of Flybe rose 48.5 percent to 14.4 pence on Friday after Sky News reported that Virgin Atlantic, founded by Richard Branson, was in talks about a takeover bid for Flybe.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.