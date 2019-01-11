Virgin Atlantic, Stobart and Cyrus buy UK airline Flybe

FILE PHOTO: An airport worker examines a flybe aircraft before it takes off from Liverpool John Lennon Airport in Liverpool northern England, May 19 , 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

(Reuters) - A consortium of Virgin Atlantic Ltd, Stobart Group Ltd (STOB.L) and Cyrus Capital Partners agreed to buy British regional airline Flybe Group Plc (FLYB.L), Stobart said on Friday, for 2.2 million pounds ($2.81 million).

The offer values Flybe at 1 pence per share, a 94 percent discount to company’s Thursday’s close of 16.38 pence.

Shares in the company have risen 12.5 percent since Flybe first said it was exploring a sale as it tries to cut capacity and costs to grapple with a weak British pound, falling demand, and higher fuel costs.

Flybe, which was advised by Evercore, recommend that its shareholders vote in favour of the deal as the terms were fair reasonable, Stobart said.

The three companies will buy Flybe through a joint venture company called Connect Airways, 40 percent of which will be owned by Cyrus unit DLP Holdings. Stobart Group’s aviation unit and Virgin Atlantic will each hold 30 percent.

Connect Airways will also buy Stobart Group’s regional airline and aircraft leasing business and combine the 2 acquired businesses.

Cyrus, Stobart and Virgin Atlantic said it would provide a 20 million pound bridge loan facility to support Flybe’s ongoing working capital and operational requirements.

The companies also plan to invest up to 80 million pounds in the combined business.

($1 = 0.7839 pounds)