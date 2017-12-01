FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carrefour and Fnac Darty discussing purchasing alliance: report
December 1, 2017 / 7:06 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Carrefour and Fnac Darty discussing purchasing alliance: report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French retailers Carrefour (CARR.PA) and Fnac Darty (FNAC.PA) are in talks about an alliance to combine their purchasing power for electronics products, BFM business said on Friday.

The Carrefour logo is pictured in a supermarket in Sao Paulo, Brazil November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

“According to BFM Business’ information, Carrefour and Fnac-Darty have been discussing for several months a major alliance to pool together purchases. It would involve jointly buying consumer electronics and household equipment,” it said.

The alliance would be limited to France.

A source close to Carrefour told Reuters that Carrefour’s specialized (non-food) retail teams were discussing a possible purchasing alliance with “several players and not just Fnac Darty”.

Alexandre Bompard, the former chief executive of Fnac-Darty joined Carrefour in July. He will unveil on Jan. 23 his strategic plan for the French company, which issued a profit warning in August.. Fnac Darty unveils its own strategic plan on Dec 5.

Last year Carrefour’s French rival Casino (CASP.PA) and furniture chain Conforama, owned by South African group Steinhoff, forged a cooperation agreement covering household appliances from white goods to lighter electronics such as televisions and computers, to use a combined 1.3 billion euros of purchasing power to boost efficiency.

Reporting by Pascale Denis and Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Leigh Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
