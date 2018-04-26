FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
April 26, 2018 / 12:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

Mexican bottler Femsa's profit falls 78 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Mexican bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa) (FMSAUBD.MX) said on Thursday first-quarter net profit fell 78 percent, hurt by an increase in the value of the Mexican peso versus the U.S. dollar.

Net profit in the January-to-March period was 1.48 billion pesos ($78.7 million), down from 6.59 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.

    Revenue rose 4 percent to 115.34 billion pesos.($1 = 18.8180 Mexican pesos)

    Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.