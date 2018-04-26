Mexican bottler Femsa's profit falls 78 percent

(Reuters) - Mexican bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa) (FMSAUBD.MX) said on Thursday first-quarter net profit fell 78 percent, hurt by an increase in the value of the Mexican peso versus the U.S. dollar.

Net profit in the January-to-March period was 1.48 billion pesos ($78.7 million), down from 6.59 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.

Revenue rose 4 percent to 115.34 billion pesos.($1 = 18.8180 Mexican pesos)