FILE PHOTO: The Fonterra logo is seen near the Fonterra Te Rapa plant near Hamilton August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

(Reuters) - New Zealand's Fonterra FCG.NZFSF.NZ said on Monday it would sell its dairy farms in China for a total of NZ$555 million ($367.97 million), with China Youran Dairy Group buying most of it.

Youran will purchase the company’s two farming-hubs for NZ$513 million, while Beijing Sanyuan Venture Capital is set to acquire a 85% stake in Hangu farm.