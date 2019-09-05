Fonterra delays annual results date, says it is not related to scrutiny from NZ regulator

FILE PHOTO: A Fonterra milk tanker arrives at Fonterra's Te Rapa plant near Hamilton August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Marple/File Photo

(Reuters) - Fonterra (FSF.NZ) (FCG.NZ) said on Friday it would delay next week’s annual results announcement, where it was expected to report its worst-ever loss, adding that the decision was not related to questions by the country’s financial regulator over a series of write-downs.

The world’s biggest dairy exporter was set to report results on Sept. 12, but said in a statement it would now report no later than Sept. 30.

The company said that because of the number of write-downs, its auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers, needed more time to audit the financial statements.

It maintained a full-year loss forecast of about NZ$590 million to NZ$675 million ($376 million to $430 million).

Earlier this week, the Financial Markets Authority sought information from Fonterra after receiving a complaint about the company’s recent write-down of assets.

“The change in reporting date is unrelated to any discussions with the Financial Markets Authority, recent speculation about further material asset impairments, or other announcements,” the company said in a statement to the market.

According to an internal email seen by Reuters, Fonterra has also scrapped bonuses and frozen pay hikes for about 7,000 employees.