FILE PHOTO: The Fonterra logo is seen near the Fonterra Te Rapa plant near Hamilton August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

(Reuters) - New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd (FCG.NZ) on Friday said it has narrowed its forecast farmgate milk price range for the 2020/21 season as a result of improved market conditions in China.

The company said it has narrowed the range to NZ$5.90-NZ$6.90 per kilogram of milk solids (kgMS) from the previous range of NZ$5.40-NZ$6.90 per kgMS.