New Zealand's Fonterra to report wider annual loss, not pay dividend

(Reuters) - New Zealand’s Fonterra (FCG.NZ), the world’s biggest dairy exporter, on Monday said it would not pay a dividend for fiscal 2019 as a series of write-downs put it on the path to a wider annual loss.

The dairy firm said it expects to report a statutory loss of NZ$590 million to NZ$675 million ($381.49 million to $436.46 million) for the 12 months ended July 31, compared to a loss of NZ$196 million a year earlier.

A review process has identified assets that “we believe are overvalued, based on the outlook for their expected future returns,” Chief Executive Miles Hurrell said.

Fonterra will record a one-time charge of between NZ$820 million to NZ$860 million as it reduces the value of its China Farms, New Zealand consumer business and Brazilian joint venture with Nestle SA (NESN.S), among others, it said in a statement.

“Not paying a dividend for the FY19 financial year is part of our stated intention to reduce the Coop’s debt, which is in everybody’s long-term interests,” Chairman John Monaghan said.

($1 = 1.5466 New Zealand dollars)