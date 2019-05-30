Dry weather crimps Fonterra's NZ, Australia milk output

FILE PHOTO: A Fonterra milk tanker drives past dairy cows as it arrives at Fonterra's Te Rapa plant near Hamilton, New Zealand, in this August 6, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

(Reuters) - Dairy group Fonterra on Thursday said its New Zealand milk production fell 10% in April from the year before as dry weather hit farms.

The world’s biggest dairy exporter also said in a statement that its Australian milk output dropped 10% in March from a year earlier amid continued drought and high farm costs in that country.

The group’s dairy exports from New Zealand increased by 27% in March on-year, buoyed by demand from key Asian markets, although its exports from Australia fell 3% in the same month.

Fonterra earlier in May cut its annual earnings guidance and said it would close a more than 100-year old facility in Australia as dry weather and increased costs continued to undermine its operations.

Shares of Fonterra on Thursday traded as much as 2.5% lower to touch a record low, on track for their third consecutive session of losses.