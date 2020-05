FILE PHOTO: People pass a JD Sports store in London, Britain April 11, 2017. Shares in Britain's JD Sports Fashion Plc climbed to a record high after strong demand for leisure clothing helped to drive a 55 percent rise in headline annual pretax profit, its biggest increase in eight years REUTERS/Neil Hall

(Reuters) - Britain’s competition watchdog made good on Wednesday on its threat to block sportswear retailer JD Sports’ (JD.L) takeover of smaller rival Footasylum, saying it would leave shoppers worse off and requiring JD to sell the chain.

JD said it was considering an appeal and that, in the context of the coronavirus-driven pressures on retailers, the decision put at risk the future of Footasylum and its 2,500 employees.