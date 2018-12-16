Report: Flacco expected to change uniforms in 2019

Dec 16, 2018; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) warms up in the rain prior to his first career game as a backup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens are expected to release or trade quarterback Joe Flacco this offseason, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning.

Coach John Harbaugh announced earlier this week that rookie Lamar Jackson, who subbed for an injured Flacco the past four weeks, will start even though Flacco is recovered from the hip injury that sidelined him.

Flacco will be the backup quarterback for the first time in his 11-year career when the Ravens meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Ravens were 4-5 when Flacco was injured. Now, with a 3-1 record under Jackson, they are 7-6 and knocking on the door of a playoff berth.

Rapoport said Flacco, who turns 34 in January, is scheduled to make $18.5 million next season. He added they could release him and let him become a free agent, or they could try to trade him to a team of his choosing.

Several teams will be in the starting quarterback market and could have interest in Flacco. The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to move on from Blake Bortles, the quarterback situation could be unsettled in places such as Tampa Bay, and if Alex Smith isn’t able to come back from a devastating leg injury, there could be a starting spot available just 45 minutes to the south in Washington.

On the season, Flacco has completed 61.2 percent of his passes for 2,465 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.

—Field Level Media