Canadian football: Calgary tops Ottawa to prevail in Grey Cup

Nov 25, 2018; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; The Calgary Stampeders celebrate after winning the 106th Grey Cup game at The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Calgary Stampeders made it third time lucky when they secured the 106th Grey Cup Canadian Football title with a 27-16 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks in Edmonton on Sunday.

The Stampeders had lost the Canadian Football League (CFL) title game with narrow defeats in consecutive years, but earned redemption at The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium to lift an eighth Grey Cup.

Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell tossed a pair of touchdowns in the first half and finished with 253 passing yards to earn the Most Valuable Player award.

Running back Terry Williams also shone by delivering a game-changing 97-yard punt return for a touchdown that helped the Stampeders celebrate despite the cold and damp conditions.

Calgary surged to a 14-3 lead in the second quarter on scoring passes from Mitchell, before Ottawa quarterback Trevor Harris connected on a touchdown to Julian Feoli-Gudino that cut the deficit to three points following a two-point conversion.

Williams made his big play to calm Calgary nerves, completing the long run just before halftime to put the eventual champions 21-11 ahead.

Ottawa’s comeback efforts were then hampered by three interceptions for Harris as the Stampeders held on for victory.