Alabama coach Saban tests negative in COVID-19 follow-up

Alabama coach Nick Saban received a negative result in follow-up COVID-19 testing, the school announced Friday.

Oct 10, 2020; Oxford, MX, USA; Alabama head coach Nick Saban before the game against Mississippi at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

The result leaves open the possibility for Saban to coach in Saturday’s showdown between the No. 2 Crimson Tide and No. 3 Georgia at Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Saban, 68, revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and has remained asymptomatic. He has since worked from home.

The school said Saban’s negative result came back on Thursday. Further test results are slated to come back on Friday and Saturday.

Alabama trainer Jeff Allen said if Saban has three negative tests, the initial test will be considered a false positive and Saban would be free to return to work.

“He will continue to remain in isolation and receive daily PCR tests,” Allen said of Saban in a statement. “Should he have three negative PCR tests through the SEC appointed lab, each 24 hours apart, the initial test would be considered a false positive pursuant to SEC protocols and he would be allowed to return.”

Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian has been overseeing preparations for the game with Saban away from the school.

Alabama and Georgia are both 3-0 overall and 3-0 in SEC play.

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne’s positive test was also revealed by the school on Wednesday.

Saban is the fifth known FBS football coach to test positive for COVID-19 this season. Blake Anderson (Arkansas State), Les Miles (Kansas), Mike Norvell (Florida State) and Kevin Sumlin (Arizona) also have tested positive since Labor Day.

