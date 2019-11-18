Alabama QB Tagovailoa recovering after hip surgery

FILE PHOTO: Nov 16, 2019; Starkville, MS, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) looks to make a pass against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to make a full recovery following surgery on his right hip Monday in Houston.

“The procedure went as planned, and he is resting comfortably,” read a statement from Dr. Lyle Cain, the orthopedic surgeon. “Tua’s prognosis is excellent, and we expect him to make a full recovery. He will return to Tuscaloosa in the next several days to begin his rehab.”

Tagovailoa dislocated his right hip Saturday when he was sacked and slammed to the ground by two Mississippi State defenders during the second quarter of the Crimson Tide’s 38-7 victory in Starkville, Miss.

“I’m hurting,” Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban told reporters Monday. “I called him on Saturday to cheer him up, and he cheered me up. Called him after 10 hours of film study on Sunday to cheer him up; he cheered me up.”

Tagovailoa also had surgery to repair a sprained ankle in October.

The 21-year-old junior passed for 2,840 yards, 33 touchdowns and just three interceptions in nine games this season.

In three seasons at Alabama, the 2018 Heisman Trophy runner-up has thrown for 7,442 yards with 87 touchdown passes and only 11 interceptions in 684 attempts.

Tagovailoa has been expected to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft after this season and compete to be the top pick.

—Field Level Media