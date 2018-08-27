Arizona's Marchiol dismissed after racist video surfaces

Arizona dismissed freshman linebacker Santino Marchiol from the team on Monday, head coach Kevin Sumlin announced, after a video surfaced this weekend apparently showing Marchiol twice using the word “monkey” to refer to a former Texas A&M teammmate.

Sumlin declined to go into any detail, saying only, “He was informed this morning that he is no longer on the team.”

The video was discovered by Texas A&M fans on Marchiol’s Hudl account — a website players use to post film — after it was uploaded last week, and it circulated on social media this weekend before being deleted. In the video, a woman and a person who appears to be Marchiol are watching film of the linebacker.

The woman asks, “Who’s 26, carrying the ball?” A voice that is apparently Marchiol’s replies, “Yeah, one of those monkeys.” The woman then asks about a safety in the clip, and the male voice says, “Yeah, they call him the monkey safety,” before laughing.

Last week, USA Today reported that Marchiol accused Jimbo Fisher’s coaching staff of breaking several NCAA rules during its first offseason at College Station. Among Marchiol’s allegations, he said linebackers coach Bradley Dale Peveto improperly distributed money to entertain recruits; the team held non-voluntary workouts in June; and the training staff mishandled an ankle injury Marchiol suffered last year.

Marchiol was a four-star linebacker recruit out of Englewood, Colo. He enrolled at Texas A&M in January 2017 but left the program this summer to reunite with former Aggies coach Sumlin.

He officially levied complaints against the Aggies’ staff as part of a new waiver process that was implemented by the NCAA in May, which was altered to resolve eligibility issues of six ex-Mississippi players who said claimed they were misled as they recruited about the NCAA’s investigation into Hugh Freeze and his coaching staff. Mississippi’s football program was eventually handed a bowl ban for one season in addition to its self-imposed one-year ban.

The new guidelines allow transfers a chance to avoid losing a year of eligibility in the case of “documented mitigating circumstances that are outside student-athlete’s control and directly impact the health, safety and well-being of the student-athlete.”

Marchiol did not report the allegations directly to the NCAA. Instead, the complaints were part of his statement to his new school as part of his waiver application.

