Ex-Baylor coach Briles says he will lead Italian team

Former Baylor football coach Art Briles said Thursday he will have another chance at coaching, this time in Italy, according to a report.

Briles told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that a deal was being finalized for him to coach the Guelfi Firenze American Football team. The team is based in Florence, and the season begins in March.

Briles was fired in May 2016 amid a rape scandal at the Waco, Texas, school and sexual assault charges against some of his players. He posted a 65-37 record in eight seasons at Baylor.

“I’m a football coach, and it’s all I’ve ever done and all I’ve ever really had a passion to do; this gives me a chance to be on the field and between the lines,” Briles, 62, told the Star-Telegram. .”.. It’s a golden opportunity for me to get on the field and be involved. I’m jacked about it.”

In 2017, Briles was set to become as assistant coach with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League, but a public outcry forced the team to pull its offer.

Briles did not specify terms of his contract, but he told the Star-Telgram that it provided flexibility should he be offered a coaching job in the United States.

—Field Level Media