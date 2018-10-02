NCAA charges Baylor with lack of institutional control

A year after opening an investigation at Baylor, the NCAA delivered notice to the university it would face allegations of a lack of institutional control.

In previous cases ruled on by the NCAA, these charges are considered serious and bring the potential for eliminating scholarships and banning the football team from participating in championships for years.

Specifically, the NCAA ruled a lack of institutional control and failure to promote an atmosphere of compliance by former coach Art Briles. Briles was dismissed in 2016 when the school paid him $18 million.

According to the Fort Worth Star Telegram, the notice was received two or three weeks ago. Baylor has 90 days to respond, including possible appeal, per NCAA rules.

The Baptist school in Waco, Texas, was under scrutiny primarily for accusations of ignoring or downplaying sexual assault allegations.

Nineteen former football players were accused of sexual or domestic assault by 17 women from 2011-16, and court records show lawsuits allege the number is even higher.

